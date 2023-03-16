UAE's Asif Khan slams fourth fastest hundred in Men's ODIs

KIRTIPUR: UAE batter Asif Khan on Thursday slammed the fourth-fastest century in men's ODI cricket history, scoring 101 not out off 42 against Nepal in an ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match, here on Thursday.

Asif brought up his century in just 41 deliveries, helping UAE to a massive total of 310/6 in 50 overs.

Walking out to bat in the 38th over, he was in full flow right from the very off. He took over the change from Vriitya Aravind, who was brilliantly anchoring UAE's innings.

Making easy work of the Nepal bowlers, Asif pummelled 11 sixes and 4 fours in his knock. Nepal who were hoping to restrict UAE to a low total had to see their disciplined bowling efforts come undone against a rampaging Asif, with the visitors setting the hosts a target of 311 in the all-important encounter.

Asif's knock was one for the record books and now ranks as the fourth fastest ton in Men's ODI cricket history, only behind AB de Villiers (31 balls), Corey Anderson (36 balls) and Shahid Afridi (37 balls).