Sachin hits double century; Mohan helps Rovers end with 100% record

CHENNAI: Opening batter B Sachin (207 off 160 balls, 22 fours, 4 sixes) smashed a fantastic double hundred as UFCC (T Nagar) bowed out of the VAP Trophy (TNCA First Division one-day) on a high with an 82-run win over Madras CC in the fifth and final round Group A match at the Murugappa Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

In another Group A contest at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground, Jolly Rovers CC left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath (6/40) scalped six wickets as his team defeated Sea Hawks CC by five wickets to end with a 100 per cent record in the first stage.

Elsewhere, J Sureshkumar (82 off 97 balls, 8 fours) and Manimaran Siddharth (72 not out off 62 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) put on 104 runs for the seventh wicket to help Grand Slam CC defeat Swaraj CC by three wickets. With the win, Grand Slam progressed to the last-four stage.

In the crucial Group B match at the Guru Nanak College Ground, Narayan Jagadeesan’s (112 off 110 balls, 16 fours) century went in vain since Vijay CC lost to Alwarpet CC by 40 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Group A: At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Sea Hawks CC 150 in 32 overs (U Vishal 42, S Mohan Prasath 6/40) lost to Jolly Rovers CC 151/5 in 31.5 overs (R Ram Arvindh 52, Baba Aparajith 52, G Kishoor 3/43). Points: Rovers 4(20); Sea Hawks 0(8).At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Swaraj CC 217 in 47.2 overs (S Sujay 64, P Vidyuth 40, Manimaran Siddharth 4/46) lost to Grand Slam CC 218/7 in 41.4 overs (J Sureshkumar 82, Manimaran Siddharth 72*). Points: Grand Slam 4(16); Swaraj 0(8).At Murugappa Cricket Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 349/6 in 50 overs (SN Niranjan 57, B Sachin 207) bt Madras CC 267/7 in 50 overs (V Abishek 97, Shubhang Mishra 76, A Mohammed Tibiyan 3/36). Points: UFCC 4(4); MCC 0(4).Group B: At Pachaiyappas College Ground: India Pistons CC 225 in 48.5 overs (S Guru Raghavendran 74, Akshay V Srinivasan 3/38) lost to Globe Trotters SC 226/8 in 49.4 overs (S Ganesh 42, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/17). Points: Trotters 4(20); Pistons 0(4).At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: MRC ‘A’ 327/6 in 50 overs (SR Athish 43, B Anirudh Sitaram 42, M Affan Khader 85, Sunny Sandhu 84*, S Boopalan 3/41) bt Nelson SC 227 in 41.2 overs (Maan K Bafna 50, S Karthik 72, S Arun 4/44). Points: MRC 4(4); Nelson 0(4).At Guru Nanak College Ground: Alwarpet CC 338/9 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 94, Chirag Gandhi 82, Sandeep Warrier 3/74) bt Vijay CC 298 in 49.5 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 112, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 3/62). Points: Alwarpet 4(16); Vijay 0(12)

SEMI-FINAL LINE-UP: Jolly Rovers CC vs Alwarpet CC; Globe Trotters SC vs Grand Slam CC