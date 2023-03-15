Sports

Veera Ragavan’s all-round show goes in vain; Krishnan shines

After posting 136 for nine on the board off its stipulated 30 overs, Ashok Leyland bowled Lucas TVS out for 104, thanks to off-spinner D Krishnan Kumar’s (5/26) five-wicket haul.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: V Veera Ragavan’s (6/43 and 41) all-round performance went in vain as Lucas TVS suffered a 32-run defeat at the hands of Ashok Leyland Ennore in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match that was hosted recently. After posting 136 for nine on the board off its stipulated 30 overs, Ashok Leyland bowled Lucas TVS out for 104, thanks to off-spinner D Krishnan Kumar’s (5/26) five-wicket haul.

BRIEF SCORES: Group A: Ashok Leyland Ennore 136/9 in 30 overs (D Nagaraj 35, V Veera Ragavan 6/43) bt Lucas TVS 104 in 20 overs (V Veera Ragavan 41, S Gopal 3/19, D Krishnan Kumar 5/26); Group B: Ordnance Clothing Factory 119 in 25.1 overs (D Saravanan 3/39, Ajith 4/15) lost to Michelin Tyres 121/4 in 18.5 overs (K Dillibabu 53*, E Manikandan 38*, Sudheesh 3/23)

