Kuldeep and Chahal face important six months

MUMBAI: They were the toast of the nation going into the 2019 World Cup in England but in the last four years, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have seen more downs than ups. Kuldeep had a career-threatening knee surgery in 2021 while Chahal, has been repeatedly ignored for important T20 games and global meets. They would want to change their wheels of fortune. However with India’s ODI World Cup preparations starting with the three-match series against Australia, on Friday, the famed ‘Kul-Cha’ would love to serve a platter of googlies, leg-breaks and flippers which their fans would like to savour.