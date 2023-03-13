IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja will be CSK's X factor, says Harbhajan

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the X factor for the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

After being out of action for several months due to knee surgery, Jadeja has made a successful return to international cricket. He played a crucial role in India's 2-1 win in the four-Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23.

However, it will be interesting to see how the left-arm spinner performs for CSK since he didn't have a great IPL season last year.

"The one person who everyone should keep an eye on is Ravindra Jadeja, especially how he bats for CSK. He may be promoted up the order plus he has his four overs.

"If you look at it from a world cricket perspective, I don't think there's a better all-rounder than him. So I'm looking forward to seeing Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

"The X factor for me will be Ravindra Jadeja because he has been very successful in these conditions as a bowler and a batsman, he's been playing there for so many years. So for me, he is definitely going to be the X factor for the side," he added.

The ex-India spinner, who has played for CSK in the past, said Dhoni remains the biggest strength of the franchise.

"The biggest strength of this team is MS Dhoni. He is the heart of the team. He knows the team very well and he is probably the best person to get the most out of each player in the team," he said.

"CSK's biggest home advantage is their crowd, the crowd boosts the morale of the team. The CSK crowd is such that even if the team loses or wins they will always back them," he added.

The 42-old also gave his pick on who should be the four overseas players for CSK in IPL 2023.

"Firstly I would select Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali of course, Conway will definitely be in the side and Theekshana, before Pathirana because Theekshana will be more effective in Chennai. But if the match happens in a place like Mumbai, against Mumbai Indians, then I will select Pathirana because he bowls a lot like Malinga and spin doesn't play a big factor over there," he said

"So if I have to select the four overseas players it would be Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Theekshana, " he added.

The IPL 2023 starts on March 31 with Chennai Super Kings facing the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in the opening match.