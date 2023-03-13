Delhi hands Bangalore its fifth successive defeat in WPL

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to its fifth consecutive defeat in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) here on Monday as Delhi Capitals clinched a six-wicket win in a tense finish at the DY Patil Stadium.

Chasing 151 on what turned out to be a challenging surface to bat on, Delhi was guided home by the pair of Jess Jonassen (29 not out off 15 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and Marizanne Kapp (32 not out off 32 balls, 3 fours, 1 six), who produced an all-round show.

After delivering a superb spell that read 4-0-17-0 in the first half, Kapp guided Delhi past the finish line with a composed knock. Jonassen smacked Renuka Singh Thakur for a six and a four to finish off the game with two balls to spare and earn Delhi’s fourth win in five games.

Earlier, Alice Capsey took charge as she launched a flurry of boundaries to put Delhi on track. However, her charge was halted by Preeti Bose (1/12), who dismissed the batter for a well-made 38 off 24 balls (8 fours).

In the first essay, RCB posted a competitive score of 150, with Ellyse Perry (67 not out off 52 balls, 4 fours, 5 sixes) and Richa Ghosh (37 off 16 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) providing the team late impetus. After standing at 50 for two at the half-way mark, Bangalore did well to add another 100 runs to its total.