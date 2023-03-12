Women’s Day golf: Take a bow, BGC

CHENNAI: TIME and again women have been ahead of the times they live, in the fields they are passionate about. It is true of golf as well.

For decades, lady golfers have been not only pushing the envelope with regard to their own skill level but also doing everything possible to make it easier for more women to play golf. The International Women’s Day Golf tournament held at the Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) on March 8 is one such marquee event. Why so? Much before March 8 celebrations became the in-thing, across sectors and fields, a handful of women quietly put together a one-day game, in 2007. “When we started, 30 ladies took part,” says Bina Sridhar, member of the team of organisers. This year, there were 108 entries.

Golf influencers: The concerted effort of a few golfing ladies has made this a must-play event, with the after party being no less a crowd-puller. “When we started, the club funded the entire tournament – both the game and the dinner. We usually had a lady chief guest, a person who had achieved success in some sphere of life,” recalls Madhavi Reddy.

“There were not many lady golfers then, but when we started the March 8 event, many women who had been reluctant to participate in other serious, club tournaments felt relaxed enough to take part in this one as they did not feel judged. It was more for the camaraderie,” she adds. So popular has the Women’s Day event become that junior girls, with a Pro career in sight, have become regular entrants. “We felt compelled to add a prize for the Juniors category just for them,” points out an organiser.

Holi of Holies: Very soon, the event snowballed, with many players taking the initiative to organise sponsorship, plan the menu, host the evening party, finalise gifts, etc. Scoring is done by the ever-supportive club. Madhavi, Sangeeta, Bina, Meena, Devika, Suparna, Anjali, Ujjala and Hemapriya ensured that this year’s edition took off with flying colours.

It was a grand event – from Holi-coloured tops worn by all the participants to the well-planned refreshments and side events, it was truly a day owned by the women golfers. On the hot Wednesday afternoon, birdies and pars were being notched up in regulation style, with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Two spot challenges made the day even more interesting; one was the monster putt, where one had to land in the hole or get as close to the pin as possible – it was a 20-footer! The other was the blind putt. Everyone, including caddies, had great fun during this challenge.

Good-natured ladies decried themselves, saying, “I cannot putt with my eyes open, you want me to go for it blindfolded?” and went on to execute very good putts.

Ladies special: Tiger Woods once said that he loses a few pounds after a round. Sorry Tiger, you would have revised your views if you had been there with the ladies. Well-stocked vending machines and the most hospitable staff at the cafeteria who would not hear of anyone turning down the desserts – “It is your day, sweet day, ladies. Have it,” they said smilingly bringing individual servings to the table.

The mood was friendly and cheerful and the pace was brisk. Referee Sonam Chugh had hardly any herding to do, so to speak, and the former Pro had time to chat with us. As always, there is a Chennai connect – although she is from Mysuru, many of her aunts and uncles live in Chennai. Having played in the TNGF and MGC golf clubs as well as in Kodai, Sonam was happy to reminiscence later in the evening on ‘namma golfers’.

Another golfer who was nostalgic about Mylapore, Perambur and all the other localities in-between was Chanchala, whose husband Dr. Mohan Rao had worked under the legendary TJ Cherian at the Perambur Railway Hospital. Many lady golfers had fond memories of other lady golfers from Chennai, regulars at past Women’s Day tournaments who could not make it this year. You know how Bangalore has always set the tone for parties. Quite a few, even non-players, turn up in their best for the sun downers and it is one big family bash.

(The writer is an avid golfer)