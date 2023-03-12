SO athletes accompany players out

CHENNAI: Twelve Special Olympics (SO) Bharat athletes accompanied the Ahmedabad Defenders and Bengaluru Torpedoes players out on court ahead of the Prime Volleyball League Season 2 final at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi last Sunday. The athletes are among the list of probables for the SO World Games, which will be held in Berlin from June 17 to 25. SO Bharat will be represented by 202 athletes who will compete across 16 sports.