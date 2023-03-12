Kuhnemann opened as Khawaja had injury: Carey

AHMEDABAD: Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Sunday revealed that Matt Kuhnemann came out to open after the team manager informed that Usman Khawaja had sustained an injury on his shin and could not come out to bat. Left-arm spinner Kuhnemann bowled 25 overs during India’s first innings in the fourth and final Test here. “A left-handed Queenslander like Uzzy (Khawaja),” Carey joked. “He put his hand up straight away and did a fantastic job. Probably was not his day with the ball. But, yeah, all the guys would definitely get around him tonight (Sunday night) for putting his hand up. It is a tough task facing that new ball against the India spinners, so he did a fantastic job with Travis [Head]. But obviously, the night-watchman came into play with 20 minutes to go, so send him out.”