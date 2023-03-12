Ecuador appoint former Qatar coach Sanchez as manager

AL KHOR (Qatar): Ecuador have appointed former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez as their new manager on a four-year contract, the country's national football association (FEF) said on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who succeeds Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, would lead the team until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the FEF added. Sanchez, 47, left Qatar after his contract ended in December following a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Hosts Qatar exited the tournament in the group stages with three consecutive defeats. They lost their opening match against Ecuador and managed only a single goal in their three games, becoming the first host nation since South Africa in 2010 to fail to advance to the second round at the World Cup.

Sanchez, who started his coaching career at Barcelona Academy, led Qatar to the Asian Cup title in 2019.

Ecuador were also eliminated in the World Cup group stages after a 2-1 defeat by Senegal.