Andhra men and Kerala women reign supreme

CHENNAI: The Andhra Pradesh men’s team and the Kerala women’s side emerged victorious in their respective categories in the recently concluded 19th Senior South Zone National Softball Championship, which was hosted at the MIET Engineering College in Tiruchy between March 3 and 5. Tamil Nadu’s Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi gave away the prizes to the podium finishers. Teams from seven states (including union territory) – host Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Goa and Pondicherry – competed for honours. The championship, the Softball Association of India’s marquee event, was hosted by the Tamil Nadu Softball Association and the Tiruchirappali District Softball Association.

FINAL STANDINGS: Men: First – Andhra Pradesh; Second – Kerala; Third – Pondicherry. Women: First – Kerala; Second – Andhra Pradesh; Third – Telangana