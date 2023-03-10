Mumbai Indians unveil jersey for Indian Premier League 2023

Speaking on the unveiling, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, "Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey."

Mumbai Indians will start its IPL 2023 campaign from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from April 2 onwards.

MI will play their first home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 8, 2023.

In the previous season, MI had finished in the final position with only four wins in 14 matches and a total of eight points.

Mumbai Indians

Squad strength - 24 (Overseas 8) Players bought - Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Mehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh) Players retained - Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.