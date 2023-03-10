Jolly Rovers regains Rajah of Palayampatti Shield after two years

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers CC regained the prestigious Rajah of Palayampatti Shield after picking up 50 points from 11 league matches in the TNCA First Division 2022-23 red-ball season that concluded on Thursday here.

Jolly Rovers, which last won the Shield two years ago, clinched the top prize for a record-extending 22nd time. In its 11th and final round match at the Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground, Jolly Rovers secured a solitary point from the draw against Nelson SC.

Nelson (43 points) finished runner-up in the 12-team competition to bag the SR Jagannathan Trophy while Swaraj CC (15 points) and Madras CC (9 points), which came 11th and 12th respectively, were relegated to the Second Division.

On the final day of the red-ball season, India Pistons CC captain S Guru Raghavendran (137 off 187 balls, 18 fours, 3 sixes), Grand Slam CC left-arm spinner R Aushik Srinivas (6/108) and Nelson SC left-arm orthodox bowler Maan K Bafna (5/92) achieved milestones.

The Alwarpet CC duo of MS Sanjay (5/87) and P Nirmal Kumar (100 not out off 100 balls, 9 fours, 5 sixes) and Swaraj CC batter S Sujay (100 not out off 88 balls, 10 fours, 4 sixes) also shined.

BRIEF SCORES:At SSN College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 292 & 272/9 decl. in 77.3 overs (NS Chaturved 59, K Mukunth 73 retd hurt, Rahil Shah 3/86, Akash Devkumar 3/27) drew with Vijay CC 211 & 129/4 in 25 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 42, Narayan Jagadeesan 44, P Saravanan 3/45). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5(39); Vijay 1(37). At VB Nest: Madras CC 162 & 100 in 35 overs (G Kishoor 4/32) lost to Sea Hawks CC 584/8 decl. in 127.4 overs (R Sanjay 40, RS Mokit Hariharan 141, Anukul Roy 66, S Harish Kumar 148, R Rajan 87, V Arunachalam 3/106). Points: Sea Hawks 6(26); MCC 0(9). At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Grand Slam CC 718 drew with India Pistons CC 353 in 104.4 overs (GK Shyam 45, M Mithul Raj 93, S Guru Raghavendran 137, R Aushik Srinivas 6/108). Points: Grand Slam 5(35); India Pistons 1(31). At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 259 & 201/5 decl. in 76 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 44, Baba Aparajith 89, Maan K Bafna 5/92) drew with Nelson SC 322 in 104.3 overs (Maan K Bafna 57, Ricky Bhui 81, Robin Bist 58, Swapnil K Singh 63*, S Mohan Prasath 7/77). Points: Nelson 5(43); Jolly Rovers 1(50). At Guru Nanak College Ground: Alwarpet CC 604 & 200/4 in 38 overs (S Santosh Shiv 49, P Nirmal Kumar 100*) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 195 in 69.2 overs (B Sachin 73, MS Sanjay 5/87, P Nirmal Kumar 3/44). Points: Alwarpet 5(29); UFCC (T Nagar) 1(25). At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 261 & 218/8 decl. in 71.2 overs (S Mohamed Ali 62, S Lakshay Jain 50, S Aravind 4/77) drew with Swaraj CC 154 & 203/3 in 43.1 overs (S Aravind 49, S Sujay 100*). Points: Globe Trotters 5(37); Swaraj 1(15)