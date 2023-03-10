ISL: Hyderabad, Bagan play out goalless draw in first leg

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 semi-final at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

The host was dominant in the first half and was tested defensively by the ‘Mariners’ in the second. In the end, neither side could find a goal and nick the advantage ahead of the second leg.

Hyderabad launched a series of attacks around the 10-minute mark, with the third being the most promising one. From the left, Halicharan Narzary played an inch-perfect cross into the box for Joel Chianese, whose strong header towards the bottom-left corner was palmed behind by Vishal Kaith at full stretch.

Three minutes after the half-hour mark, ATKMB registered its first shot on target through Puitea’s first-time effort. Five minutes later, the visitor had what would be the best chance of the match. Dimitri Petratos whipped a free-kick towards the far post, where Liston Colaco nodded the ball across the face of goal. With an open goal at his mercy, Pritam Kotal came flying in but could only rattle the crossbar. Both sides introduced fresh legs in the final quarter, but the scoreline remained the same.

RESULT:Semi-finals: First leg: Hyderabad FC 0 drew with ATK Mohun Bagan 0