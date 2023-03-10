Sports

Chennai ODI ticket sale from March 13

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has identified seats in the I Lower stand for physically challenged persons who require a wheelchair to access the stadium.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The online ticket sale for the third and final India-Australia ODI, scheduled on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin on March 13 (Monday). Online tickets can be purchased on PayTM and Insider. Offline tickets will be made available to the public from March 18 and can be bought at the venue. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has identified seats in the I Lower stand for physically challenged persons who require a wheelchair to access the stadium.

TICKET DETAILS:Counter only: C/D/E Lower – Rs 1,200. Online: I/J/K Lower – Rs 3,000; I/J/K Upper – Rs 1,500; C/D/E AC Hospitality Box – Rs 5,000; I/J Hospitality Box – Rs 6,000; G Hospitality Box – Rs 10,000; F/H Hospitality Box – Rs 8,000; F Lower Hospitality Box – Rs 5,000

