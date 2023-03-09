Sports

Sanjeet, Lokeshwar complete double tons; Suresh slams century

At the Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground, Jolly Rovers CC left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath (6/77) picked up six wickets but could not prevent Nelson SC from taking the first-innings lead.
Sanjeet Desai and S Lokeshwar (left); J Suresh Kumar (right)
CHENNAI: Sanjeet Desai (207 off 256 balls, 11 fours, 10 sixes) and S Lokeshwar (201 off 322 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) brought up their double hundreds while J Suresh Kumar smashed 166 (127 balls, 15 fours, 11 sixes) as Grand Slam CC posted a mammoth first-innings score of 718 against India Pistons CC on the second day of the TNCA First Division 11th and final round match at the CPT-IP (Turf) Ground here on Wednesday.

At the Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground, Jolly Rovers CC left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath (6/77) picked up six wickets but could not prevent Nelson SC from taking the first-innings lead. Elsewhere, off-spinner S Lakshay Jain (5/56) secured a five-wicket haul to help Globe Trotters SC earn the first-innings lead over Swaraj CC.

Meanwhile, RS Mokit Hariharan (141 off 192 balls, 16 fours) and S Harish Kumar (100 batting off 141 balls, 5 fours, 5 sixes) hit tons as Sea Hawks CC cruised to 499 for six at stumps while replying to Madras CC’s first-innings total of 162.

BRIEF SCORES: At SSN College Ground:

MRC ‘A’ 292 & 118/1 in 30 overs (NS Chaturved 59*, K Mukunth 42*) vs Vijay CC 211 in 57.5 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 55, Vijay Shankar 70, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 4/83, Sanjay Yadav 3/36). At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 259 vs Nelson SC 322/9 in 104 overs (Maan K Bafna 57, Ricky Bhui 81, Robin Bist 58, Swapnil K Singh 63*, S Mohan Prasath 6/77).

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Grand Slam CC 718 in 157.5 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 80, S Lokeshwar 201, Sanjeet Desai 207, J Suresh Kumar 166, H Prashid Akash 4/139, M Monish Raj 3/148) vs India Pistons CC 39/0 in 15 overs.

At Guru Nanak College Ground: Alwarpet CC 604 in 146.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 129, Vignesh S Iyer 43, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 171, S Rithik Easwaran 52, S Santosh Shiv 44, P Shijit Chandran 48, P Nirmal Kumar 86*, P Vignesh 4/133) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 96/5 in 33 overs (B Sachin 58*, MS Sanjay 3/33).

At Pachaiyappas College

Ground: Globe Trotters SC 261 & 138/4 in 41 overs (S Mohamed Ali 58*) vs Swaraj CC 154 in 52.3 overs (S Sujay 44, S Aravind 42, S Lakshay Jain 5/56, Akshay V Srinivasan 3/19).

At VB Nest: Madras CC 162 vs Sea Hawks CC 499/6 in 114 overs (R Sanjay 40, RS Mokit Hariharan 141, Anukul Roy 66, S Harish Kumar 100*, R Rajan 61*)

