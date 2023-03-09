Asst coach Sabir leaves Chennaiyin

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday parted ways with long-serving assistant coach Sabir Pasha, who has chosen to embark on a new journey.

Former India forward Sabir joined the club in 2016 and served as assistant to six Chennaiyin head coaches, including current manager Thomas Brdaric. He donned the role of interim head coach for the last four matches of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season after the club decided to sack Bozidar Bandovic.

“Eight long and great years with this prestigious club were amazing. I thank the owners and the management for trusting me and allowing me to work for a long time. I have seen many ups and downs with this club and it was a learning process for me. By wishing this club many more wins and trophies, I sign off,” Sabir, who played his part in CFC’s ISL 2017-18 title triumph, was quoted as saying in a media release.

Chennaiyin, which will next be seen in competitive action at the Super Cup in April, said that it would announce Sabir’s replacement in the coming days.