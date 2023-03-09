Akash’s 6-wicket haul goes in vain

CHENNAI: M Akash (6/15) scalped six wickets but his fantastic performance went in vain as Siga College of Management and Computer Science suffered a 12-run defeat at the hands of Surya GOI in the Villupuram DCA League Third Division match that was held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: VRS College of Engineering and Technology 144/9 in 25 overs (A Kumar 56, R Ramu 32, T Mano Pandiyan 3/33, A Jayabalan 3/23) bt TVS CC 134/9 in 25 overs (T Mano Pandiyan 30*, G Karunakaran 26, S Sanju 3/16); Siga Higher Secondary School 35 in 10.4 overs (M Akash 4/4, T Thilai Siva Batham 4/10) lost to Siga College of Management and Computer Science 36/0 in 3.1 overs; Surya GOI 122 in 24.2 overs (P Anish Kumar 32, M Akash 6/15) bt Siga College of Management and Computer Science 110 in 24.1 overs (V Hari Prasanth 31, Vishwa 3/27); Surya GOI 159/7 in 25 overs (P Anish Kumar 57, P Dinesh Babu 3/25) bt Surya Polytechnic College 64 in 15 overs (S Saravanan 3/27); Surya Polytechnic College 72 in 16.5 overs (N Mohammed Yasin 4/18) lost to Siga College of Management and Computer Science 73/1 in 6.1 overs (T Thilai Siva Batham 56*); Surya GOI 159 in 24.5 overs (S Saravanan 41, R Nithin Bala 25, V Rajasekaran 3/28, V Gokulraj 3/16) bt Siga Higher Secondary School 66 in 22.5 overs (S Saravanan 3/28, R Nithin Bala 3/4)