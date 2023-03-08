TN coach, players help Defenders achieve Prime Volleyball glory

“We missed the services of two key players, Shon T John and overseas recruit Andrew Kohut, for most part of the season due to injuries. But, the domestic players, most of whom are from Tamil Nadu, did their job. Only because of them were we able to overcome the difficulties. To win the tournament despite having deficiencies (referring to missing the players), makes me really happy,” Dakshinamoorthy, who was adjudged the best coach of Prime Volleyball Season 2, told DT Next.