Sea Hawks spinner Anukul bags seven-wicket haul

Nelson SC’s DT Chandrasekar (6/90) and Swaraj CC’s P Vidyuth (5/81), both left-arm spinners, also impressed with the ball, against Jolly Rovers CC and Globe Trotters SC respectively.

The Grand Slam CC duo of S Lokeshwar (145 batting off 220 balls, 15 fours, 1 six) and Sanjeet Desai (142 batting off 168 balls, 7 fours, 8 sixes) and the Alwarpet CC pair of R Vimal Khumar (129 off 165 balls, 20 fours, 2 sixes) and MA Atheeq ur Rahman (134 batting off 211 balls, 14 fours) also shone on the day.