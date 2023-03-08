Sea Hawks spinner Anukul bags seven-wicket haul
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy (7/35) bagged a seven-wicket haul as Sea Hawks CC bundled Madras CC out for 162 on the opening day of the TNCA First Division 11th and final round match at VB Nest here on Tuesday.
Nelson SC’s DT Chandrasekar (6/90) and Swaraj CC’s P Vidyuth (5/81), both left-arm spinners, also impressed with the ball, against Jolly Rovers CC and Globe Trotters SC respectively.
The Grand Slam CC duo of S Lokeshwar (145 batting off 220 balls, 15 fours, 1 six) and Sanjeet Desai (142 batting off 168 balls, 7 fours, 8 sixes) and the Alwarpet CC pair of R Vimal Khumar (129 off 165 balls, 20 fours, 2 sixes) and MA Atheeq ur Rahman (134 batting off 211 balls, 14 fours) also shone on the day.
BRIEF SCORES:
At SSN College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 292 in 85.5 overs (NS Chaturved 54, Sanjay Yadav 90, Bhargav Bhatt 4/71, Rahil Shah 3/70) vs Vijay CC.
At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 259 in 75.5 overs (A Varun Goud 44, Rajagopal Sathish 94*, DT Chandrasekar 6/90, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 4/53) vs Nelson SC 29/2 in 14 overs.
At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Grand Slam CC 391/3 in 90 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 80, S Lokeshwar 145*, Sanjeet Desai 142*) vs India Pistons CC.
At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Globe Trotters SC 261 in 81.4 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 45, S Mohamed Ali 81, P Vidyuth 5/81, J Rejin 3/62) vs Swaraj CC 18/2 in 6 overs.
At Guru Nanak College Ground: Alwarpet 376/3 in 90 overs (R Vimal Khumar 129, Vignesh S Iyer 43, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 134*, S Rithik Easwaran 52) vs UFCC (T Nagar).
At VB Nest: Madras CC 162 in 59.5 overs (Tushar Raheja 42, KM Sharan 40, Anukul Roy 7/35) vs Sea Hawks CC 123/1 in 29 overs (R Sanjay 40, RS Mokit Hariharan 62*)
