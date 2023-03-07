Will Kishan replace Bharat for final Test?
AHMEDABAD: The relatively better batting track at the Narendra Modi Stadium here could well bring dashing wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan into the mix for India as KS Bharat is yet to shine with the willow so far against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Bharat, who has been groomed as Rishabh Pant’s back-up and is an India ‘A’ regular, had scores of 8, 6, 23 not out, 17 and 3 in the five innings that he played on rank turners in the first three Tests. His keeping has been impressive on slow surfaces even though he did bungle a bit on a raging turner in Indore. But, his 57 runs from five innings have not helped the India team’s cause, with its batting unit already struggling on difficult surfaces.
Ahead of the fourth and final Test, head coach Rahul Dravid came to Bharat’s defence when asked about the lack of runs from his bat. “We are not [concerned] and it again comes [down] to a question of perspective and understanding of some of the challenges and conditions that he has kept in. Even though it is not a big contribution, he got 17 in the first innings [of the Indore Test],” said Dravid on Tuesday.
“He got a nice contribution in New Delhi (23 not out), where he played positively. You need a little bit of luck in these conditions and he has not probably had that. He is shaping really well and keeping really nicely for us. So, we need to put batting performance in perspective,” added Dravid.
On Tuesday, Dravid spent a lot of time with Kishan as the wicketkeeper-batter had two separate hits at the nets. Bharat was rested from the optional session, but is expected to turn up for training on Wednesday.
The Motera track has a firm look to it and the even bounce means that India could prefer Kishan for his attacking style of batting.
