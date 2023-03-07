Will Kishan replace Bharat for final Test?

Ahead of the fourth and final Test, head coach Rahul Dravid came to Bharat’s defence when asked about the lack of runs from his bat. “We are not [concerned] and it again comes [down] to a question of perspective and understanding of some of the challenges and conditions that he has kept in. Even though it is not a big contribution, he got 17 in the first innings [of the Indore Test],” said Dravid on Tuesday.