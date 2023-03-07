Ten Hag calls MU’s performance in 0-7 loss to Liverpool unprofessional

Salah achieved the individual record with the team’s fourth and sixth goals and took off his shirt after his second goal to celebrate the club’s biggest win over United. Salah, who scored for a sixth straight match against United in all competitions, reached 129 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, taking him past Robbie Fowler. “I cannot describe it. This is one of my best days of my life. I broke the record that I was seeking from the time I came to the club,” Salah told beIN Sports with a smile.