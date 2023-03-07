Ten Hag calls MU’s performance in 0-7 loss to Liverpool unprofessional
LIVERPOOL: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called his team’s performance “unprofessional” after the club suffered its worst league loss since 1931 – a 0-7 defeat at the hands of rival Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
“The result is quite obvious. It is unprofessional,” said Ten Hag, whose side had been riding high a week ago after winning the League Cup. Trailing 0-1 at the interval on Sunday, United unravelled after the break to concede six more goals. “We were so unprofessional about decisions… moving forward, giving the space away in the back, in the midfield, not tracking back… then, it is 3-0, then the game goes,” Ten Hag said.
“But then, as a team, you have to stick together. And that is what we did not do. And, that was a surprise for me. I have not seen this from my team. I do not think it is Manchester United. So, it is really bad and poor,” Ten Hag added.
Salah breaks record with brace
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrated what he described as one of his best days by becoming the Merseyside club’s Premier League top-scorer.
Salah achieved the individual record with the team’s fourth and sixth goals and took off his shirt after his second goal to celebrate the club’s biggest win over United. Salah, who scored for a sixth straight match against United in all competitions, reached 129 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, taking him past Robbie Fowler. “I cannot describe it. This is one of my best days of my life. I broke the record that I was seeking from the time I came to the club,” Salah told beIN Sports with a smile.
“We entered the match, and our goal was to win. Everyone was hungry to score and we scored seven. I hope that this will give us a boost, not an excessive confidence… and also we can continue to win until we end the season in the top-four,” added Salah. Liverpool is fifth on the table with 42 points from 25 matches while United is third with 49 points off 25 games.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android