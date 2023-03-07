Elumalai scalps seven wickets in Wheels India’s big win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer M Elumalai (7/18) scalped seven wickets as Wheels India Ltd demolished India Japan Lighting by eight wickets in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B match that was hosted recently.

Thanks to Elumalai’s fantastic performance, Wheels India bundled India Japan Lighting out for a paltry 25.

BRIEF SCORES: Group B: India Japan Lighting 25 in 10.3 overs (M Elumalai 7/18, M Ravi Teja 3/7) lost to Wheels India Ltd 26/2 in 3.1 overs; Samsung India 216/4 in 30 overs (A Sathiya 67*, A Dinesh Kumar 64*) bt Ordnance Clothing Factory 146 in 26.5 overs (K Parthasarathy 31, N Saravanan 61, R Aravind Raj 4/28)