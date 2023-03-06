Rest of India retains Irani Cup

“If I would have remained not out [on Day 1], I would have gotten a triple hundred. That would have been better,” Jaiswal said after the match. He praised opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (154), with whom he shared a 300-plus stand in the first innings. “I had an experienced partner in Easwaran and it was amazing to bat alongside him,” Jaiswal added. Another good news overall was Saini bowling 29 overs across two innings at a brisk pace.