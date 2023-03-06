Haresh, Siddharth shine with the ball
CHENNAI: Off-spinner B Haresh (6/66) bagged a six-wicket haul as Pattabiram CA defeated Wheels India RC by three wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone B match. In a Third Division Zone A match, left-arm spinner Siddharth Ravi (7/22) picked up seven wickets to help Parthasarathy MCC get the better of Universal CC by two wickets.
BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Zone B: Wheels India RC 173 in 28.2 overs (J Sathish 55, B Mathan Kumar 34, B Haresh 6/66) lost to Pattabiram CA 174/7 in 29.2 overs (S Vikram 75, J Sathish 3/22). Third Division: Zone A: Universal CC 85 in 21.1 overs (Siddharth Ravi 7/22) lost to Parthasarathy MCC 86/8 in 19.4 overs (K Pradeepak Kumar 3/22)
