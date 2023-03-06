Haresh, Siddharth shine with the ball

CHENNAI: Off-spinner B Haresh (6/66) bagged a six-wicket haul as Pattabiram CA defeated Wheels India RC by three wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone B match. In a Third Division Zone A match, left-arm spinner Siddharth Ravi (7/22) picked up seven wickets to help Parthasarathy MCC get the better of Universal CC by two wickets.