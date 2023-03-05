Seventh wonder

CHENNAI: Alwarpet CC opener R Vimal Khumar recently achieved a rare feat when he became only the seventh batter in the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield (TNCA First Division) history to score a triple hundred.

The left-handed Vimal reached the milestone on the second day of the ninth-round contest against India Pistons CC at the CPT-IP (Turf) Ground here.

The 20-year-old Vimal, who stood unconquered on 182 at close of play on the opening day of the three-day match, smashed an unbeaten 318 (367 balls, 32 fours, 7 sixes) in the first essay as Alwarpet pocketed a crucial five points from the drawn game (thanks to its first-innings lead).

By hitting the magical mark, Vimal not only joined the elite ‘300 & above’ club that also consists of India internationals Dinesh Karthik and Sadagopan Ramesh but also helped his team’s cause in the relegation battle. Alwarpet is currently eighth on the table with 19 points from nine matches, six points above the drop zone.

“The match was very important for our team. The pitch was very good to bat on. My teammates and coaches stressed how important it was to take our team to a decent total. It was important for me to play through the innings once I settled down,” Vimal, who has represented Tamil Nadu across various age groups, told DT Next.