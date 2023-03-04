Royal Challengers mentor Sania to help players deal mentally

MUMBAI: Tennis legend Sania Mirza does not know much about cricket but as an elite athlete for the last two decades, she feels that she can help Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricketers to deal with the mental aspect of things in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). Sania has been roped in as mentor by Royal Challengers.

“I know nothing about cricket. I thought [when I was made the mentor] what am I going to do, what am I going to talk to the girls. I recently retired, last week actually. So, I was thinking what my next step in life was. So, my next step was to try and help women athletes around and in India,” Sania was seen speaking to the RCB contingent, the video of which was posted on the franchise’s social media handles. “In any sport, to help with the mental aspect of things, which I have been through for the last 20 years,” Sania said.