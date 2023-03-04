Rest of India’s Jaiswal shines again
GWALIOR: Yashasvi Jaiswal mauled a hapless Madhya Pradesh attack into submission with a near flawless hundred as Rest of India remained the favourite to retain the Irani Cup at the end of the fourth day’s proceedings here on Saturday.
No.3 Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 (147 balls, 16 fours, 3 sixes) out of his team’s second innings total of 246, setting a tough target of 437 for the host. At stumps on the penultimate day, Madhya Pradesh was 81 for two, needing another 356 on the last day to win its maiden one-match championship.
The day belonged to the 21-year-old Jaiswal, who now has nine hundreds in just 15 first-class matches. Such was his dominance that the next best score was 30 by all-rounder Atit Sheth. Jaiswal completed his hundred when he played a deft late cut while facing off-spinner Saransh Jain, using the pace of the delivery. His best shot was a flat-batted six over deep mid-wicket off pacer Avesh Khan.
Neither the pacers nor the spinners – Kumar Kartikeya (1/48) and Saransh (2/56) – could trouble the Mumbai opener, who would come down the track whenever the slow bowlers flighted the ball. When they reduced the pace on the deliveries, the southpaw would rock back and hit them on the on-side.
When Madhya Pradesh batted, rookie Arham Aquil was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar (1/16), with a delivery that jagged back to trap the left-hander plumb in-front. Shubham Sharma had a forgettable game with the bat as he was bowled for only 13 by left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (1/20) after he misjudged both the line and length of the delivery.
Opener Himanshu Mantri was unbeaten on 51 (78 balls, 8 fours) alongside Harsh Gawli (15 batting) at stumps on the fourth day.
BRIEF SCORES: Rest of India 484 and 246 in 71.3 overs (Y Jaiswal 144) vs Madhya Pradesh 294 and 81/2 in 29 overs (H Mantri 51*)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android