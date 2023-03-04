Rest of India’s Jaiswal shines again

The day belonged to the 21-year-old Jaiswal, who now has nine hundreds in just 15 first-class matches. Such was his dominance that the next best score was 30 by all-rounder Atit Sheth. Jaiswal completed his hundred when he played a deft late cut while facing off-spinner Saransh Jain, using the pace of the delivery. His best shot was a flat-batted six over deep mid-wicket off pacer Avesh Khan.