Mohan bowls Rovers to easy win over MCC

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath (7/41) picked up seven wickets in the second innings to guide Jolly Rovers CC to an innings and 42-run victory over Madras CC on the second day of the TNCA First Division match at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground.

Earlier, MCC left-arm spinner B Aaditya (7/104) bagged a seven-wicket haul to restrict Jolly Rovers to 277 in the first innings, but his performance went in vain. At the Pachaiyappas College Ground, off-spinner Himmat Singh (5/26) put Alwarpet CC on the brink of securing the first-innings lead against Globe Trotters SC.

At the Guru Nanak College Ground, Vijay CC batter Daryl S Ferrario (113 off 183 balls, 14 fours) struck a century against Swaraj CC. In a low-scoring match at the Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground, Grand Slam CC defeated Nelson SC by four wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Nelson SC 117 & 157 in 47.3 overs (Ricky Bhui 72, Manimaran Siddharth 3/67, R Aushik Srinivas 3/39, C Hari Nishaanth 3/28) lost to Grand Slam CC 124 & 151/6 in 42.4 overs (Sanjeet Desai 95*, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/50, Swapnil K Singh 3/39). Points: Grand Slam 6(30); Nelson 0(38).

At SSN College Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 332 in 113.2 overs (B Sachin 143, V Maaruthi Raghav 41, R Silambarasan 3/59, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/77) vs MRC ‘A’ 183/5 in 58 overs (NS Chaturved 95*, K Mukunth 49, P Vignesh 3/48). 

At Guru Nanak College Ground: Swaraj CC 295 in 95.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 130, R Nilesh Subramanian 81, Rahil Shah 4/84, Bhargav Bhatt 3/93) vs Vijay CC 263/6 in 82 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 113, KB Arun Karthick 41, Murugan Ashwin 4/72).

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Madras CC 149 & 86 in 32.3 overs (Shubhang Mishra 40, S Mohan Prasath 7/41, Baba Aparajith 3/8) lost to Jolly Rovers CC 277 in 85.5 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 60, Baba Aparajith 90, A Varun Goud 76*, B Aaditya 7/104). Points: Rovers 6(49); MCC 0(9).

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Sea Hawks CC 300 in 91.4 overs (U Mukilesh 79, R Rajan 72*, H Prashid Akash 3/62, Rajwinder Singh 3/107) vs India Pistons CC 261/5 in 86 overs (GK Shyam 53, S Guru Raghavendran 72, Rajat Paliwal 47*)

At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Alwarpet CC 350 in 93.5 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 85, R Sathyanarayan 61, S Rithik Easwaran 41, P Shijit Chandran 50, S Ajith Ram 4/89, S Lakshay Jain 4/118) vs Globe Trotters SC 237/9 in 87.2 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 60, S Mohamed Ali 64, Himmat Singh 5/26)

