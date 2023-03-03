Sports

Aparajith picks six-wicket haul against MCC

Baba Aparajith; Aushik Srinivas
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Off-spinning all-rounder Baba Aparajith (6/41) picked up a six-wicket haul as Jolly Rovers CC bundled Madras CC out for 149 on the opening day of the TNCA First Division match at the IIT-M Chemplast Ground here on Friday.

Swaraj CC’s Amandeep Khare (123 batting off 198 balls, 9 fours, 5 sixes) and UFCC (T Nagar) batter B Sachin (115 batting off 284 balls, 13 fours) impressed with unbeaten centuries.

BRIEF SCORES:At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Nelson SC 117 in 36.1 overs (R Aushik Srinivas 5/42, Manimaran Siddharth 4/49) & 27/1 in 14 overs vs Grand Slam CC 124 in 37.3 overs (DT Chandrasekar 6/54, Swapnil K Singh 3/38).

At SSN College Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 255/6 in 90 overs (B Sachin 115*, V Maaruthi Raghav 41) vs MRC ‘A’.

At Guru Nanak College Ground: Swaraj CC 283/7 in 90 overs (Amandeep Khare 123*, R Nilesh Subramanian 81, Rahil Shah 4/81) vs Vijay CC.

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Madras CC 149 in 58 overs (Tushar Raheja 72, Baba Aparajith 6/41) vs Jolly Rovers CC 131/1 in 40 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 56*, Baba Aparajith 49*).

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Sea Hawks CC 298/9 in 90 overs (U Mukilesh 79, R Rajan 70*, H Prashid Akash 3/61, Rajwinder Singh 3/107) vs India Pistons CC.

At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Alwarpet CC 344/8 in 90 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 85, R Sathyanarayan 61, S Rithik Easwaran 41, P Shijit Chandran 44*, S Lakshay Jain 4/113) vs Globe Trotters SC

Grand Slam CC

