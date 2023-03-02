Saini strikes early after Rest of India posts 484

Asked to bowl in the second session of the day, Saini did hurry the Madhya Pradesh batters with pace and movement off the track. But, it was Mukesh Kumar (1/27) who got the first breakthrough for Rest of India as he angled one across for debutant Arham Aquil (0). The southpaw did not look pleased with the caught-behind decision, but had to trudge back without troubling the scorers.