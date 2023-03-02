Jadeja breaches another landmark

INDORE: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday entered the record books, becoming only the second Indian player after Kapil Dev to take 500 wickets and amass 5,000 runs in international cricket.

The 34-year-old achieved the rare feat on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia when he trapped opener Travis Head leg-before for his 260th wicket in Test cricket. Jadeja has so far bagged 189 wickets in 171 ODIs at an average of 37.36. In the shortest format, the left-arm spinner has 51 dismissals to his name in 64 appearances.