WPL: Harmanpreet to lead Mumbai
MUMBAI: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday announced as the captain of Mumbai Indians for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.
Harmanpreet, who recently became the first female player ever to feature in 150 T20 Internationals during the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, was bought for Rs 1.8 crore by MI at the auction last month. “We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team,” said team owner Nita Ambani in a media release.
“As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of its most exciting wins. With (head coach) Charlotte [Edwards] and (bowling coach and mentor) Jhulan Goswami’s support, she (Harmanpreet) will inspire our MI women’s team to play its best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports.”
Former India player Devika Palshikar will be the batting coach while England’s Lydia Greenway has been appointed the fielding coach.
The MI team, which also has Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia in its squad, will kick off its WPL campaign against the Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai here on the opening day of the tournament – Saturday.
