Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of 3rd Test

India were bowled out for 109 by Australia in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.
Australian players make an appeal against Rohit Sharma
Australian players make an appeal against Rohit SharmaPTI
PTI

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

