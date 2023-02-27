Vimal, Sanjay, Lakshay shine
CHENNAI: Opener R Vimal Khumar struck an unbeaten 182 (266 balls, 19 fours, 3 sixes) as Alwarpet CC reached 343 for three against India Pistons CC at stumps on the first day of the TNCA First Division match at the CPT-IP (Turf) Ground here on Sunday.
Vimal shared key partnerships worth 148 and 123 runs with opening partner MA Atheeq ur Rahman (68) and No.3 Vignesh S Iyer (52) respectively to put Alwarpet in a commanding position at close of play on Day One. At the Guru Nanak College Ground, centurion R Sanjay (104 off 173 balls, 13 fours) guided Sea Hawks CC to 279 for three against Grand Slam CC.
Elsewhere, Globe Trotters SC off-spinner S Lakshay Jain (5/67) picked up a five-wicket haul to help his team bowl Jolly Rovers CC out for 193 in the first essay.
BRIEF SCORES: At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Nelson SC 253/5 in 90 overs (Akash Sumra 55, Maan K Bafna 55, Ricky Bhui 73) vs Vijay CC.
At SSN College Ground: Madras CC 147 in 44.4 overs (Sanjay Yadav 4/25) vs MRC ‘A’ 156/6 in 38 overs (K Mukunth 51, N Sunil Krishna 3/48).
At Guru Nanak College Ground: Sea Hawks CC 279/3 in 90 overs (R Sanjay 104, U Vishal 68, U Mukilesh 43*) vs Grand Slam CC.
At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Alwarpet CC 343/3 in 86 overs (R Vimal Khumar 182*, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 68, Vignesh S Iyer 52) vs India Pistons CC.
At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 193 in 49.5 overs (Baba Aparajith 57, Sonu Yadav 62, S Lakshay Jain 5/67, S Ajith Ram 3/53) vs Globe Trotters SC 118/5 in 46 overs (S Radhakrishnan 51, S Mohan Prasath 3/38).
At Srmc (Turf) Ground: Swaraj CC 281/4 in 92 overs (S Sujay 50, Amandeep Khare 97*, Mandeep Singh 55) vs UFCC (T Nagar)
