Thiruvallur wins Inter-Districts U-14 tourney

Thiruvallur won the title decider courtesy of its first innings lead – 37 runs.
CHENNAI: Thiruvallur emerged triumphant in the TNCA Inter-Districts Under-14 Tournament after getting the better of Tirupur in the final that concluded on Sunday at the OCF Ground in Thiruvallur. Thiruvallur won the title decider courtesy of its first innings lead – 37 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Tirupur 144 in 51.2 overs (GB Pranneasvaran 25, KV Akhilesh Sabari 6/55) & 132/7 decl. in 27.3 overs (ST Shri Dharun 25, S Lohith 29) drew with Thiruvallur 181 in 74 overs (T Dharshan 32, S Naveen 39, GK Dev Sachin 44, BN Kowshik Babu 3/42) & 44/3 in 27 overs. Thiruvallur won the match on the basis of first-innings lead

