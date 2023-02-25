Super Kings Academy centre in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy will open its fifth centre at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli. The academy already has centres in Chennai, Salem, Hosur and Tiruchy. The Tirunelveli centre will have top facilities, including 12 pitches – 5 turf, 4 matting and 3 astro turf. The summer camp at the centre will get under way in April. Talking about the Tirunelveli centre, Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said: “We are excited to establish a centre in Tirunelveli, a city we have a long association with. Super Kings Academy will bring expert coaching methods and have state-of-the-art infrastructure, which will help groom the cricketers in the region.”