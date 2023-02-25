Prannoy crashes out of Nationals

PUNE: Top seed and India No.9 HS Prannoy suffered a shock second-round defeat at the hands of Kiran George on a day several other seeded players also fell by the wayside in the 84th Senior National Badminton here. George stunned Prannoy 21-12, 21-15 in the day’s most sensational result at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. In another men’s singles match, second seed Kidambi Srikanth struggled before getting his act together against Maisnam Meiraba, who went down 19-21, 21-18, 17-21 after giving a good fight.