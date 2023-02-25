Mohun Bagan finishes third after 2-0 derby victory
KOLKATA: ATK Mohun Bagan secured a dominant 2-0 win over East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, keeping intact its unbeaten Kolkata derby record in the Indian Super League and confirming a third-placed finish in its final league match of the season.
After a series of corners that East Bengal was able to stave away, centre-back Slavko Damjanovic managed to put Mohun Bagan in front in the 68th minute. The corner was aimed at Manvir Singh, whose flick bounced over the defensive wall and towards Damjanovic’s head. The central defender’s glance bounced off the upright, but he helped it into goal after it trickled back towards him.
East Bengal’s commitment to equalise eventually meant two big chances in the span of seconds for ATKMB, and Dimitri Petratos was on hand to seal the win for it. Substitute Kiyan Nassiri was played through in front of goal, but Kamaljit Singh parried his shot. But unfortunately for the goalkeeper, it fell straight into Petratos’s path and the striker tapped it in to seal third place for Mohun Bagan.
ATKMB finished with 34 points from 20 matches while its arch-rival East Bengal ended 10th with 19 points off 20 games. Both Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal earned the same number of points, but the former finished ahead – ninth – on better head-to-head record.
RESULT: East Bengal FC 0 lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (S Damjanovic 68, D Petratos 90)
