Mohun Bagan finishes third after 2-0 derby victory

East Bengal’s commitment to equalise eventually meant two big chances in the span of seconds for ATKMB, and Dimitri Petratos was on hand to seal the win for it. Substitute Kiyan Nassiri was played through in front of goal, but Kamaljit Singh parried his shot. But unfortunately for the goalkeeper, it fell straight into Petratos’s path and the striker tapped it in to seal third place for Mohun Bagan.