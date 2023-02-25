Aus punched itself even before 1st ball of series: Chappell

“Australia needed to play to its strengths to have a chance of winning this series. Spin bowling is not our strength. Picking spinners for the sake of it is not the way to success in India. We had to pick our best bowlers and trust them to do the job and back that with sensible batting, based on sound principles.” Chappell also gave his views on the Australia batters’ over-reliance on the sweep shots, which led to their downfall in the second innings of the Delhi Test.