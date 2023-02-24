CSG’s Sanjay buy among top deals in TNPL auction

Moments after acquiring the services of Sai Sudharsan, Kovai captain Shahrukh Khan explained the rationale behind spending about 30 per cent of the total purse (Rs 70 lakh) on the opening batter. “Even though he played here only for two years, he was an important member of our team. The impact he showed… he is a certainty in our team. So, we wanted to keep bidding for as long as possible. We are happy to have him back,” said Shahrukh.