Chennaiyin ends season on a high with 3rd successive win

Seven minutes into the second half, NorthEast netted the equaliser. Parthib played a simple pass forward to Gil, who used his physique to hold his marker back and slotted a low shot past CFC goalkeeper Samik Mitra. Minutes later, Gil got his head to Joseba Beitia’s corner-kick and directed it towards the top left corner of goal before it was plucked out of the air by Mitra.