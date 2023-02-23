TNPL Season 7 in four district centres

CHENNAI: The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be hosted in four district centres, said Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Ashok Sigamani on Thursday. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the TNPL auction, Sigamani said: “Coimbatore, Salem, Dindigul and Tirunelveli will host matches in the upcoming season. Last year, we received great support in Coimbatore and Salem. We hope to have two more district centres ready by next season.” Sigamani also confirmed that the Decision Review System (DRS) would be used in the League for the first time in TNPL 7.