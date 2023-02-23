Sports

TNPL 2023 Auction live: CV Varun sold to Dindigul Dragons for Rs 6.25L

A total of 943 players will be up for grabs in the first Tamil Nadu Premier League auction, which is being hosted at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. Auction has replaced the draft system, which was used to pick players in the first six editions of the TNPL. The players have been divided into four categories - A, B, C and D - depending on their experience. India internationals Thangarasu Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar and Sandeep Warrier will be up for grabs first. The seventh season will be hosted in four district centres - Coimbatore, Salem, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.