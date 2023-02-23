TNPL 2023 Auction live: CV Varun sold to Dindigul Dragons for Rs 6.25L

Sports

A total of 943 players will be up for grabs in the first Tamil Nadu Premier League auction, which is being hosted at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. Auction has replaced the draft system, which was used to pick players in the first six editions of the TNPL. The players have been divided into four categories - A, B, C and D - depending on their experience. India internationals Thangarasu Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar and Sandeep Warrier will be up for grabs first. The seventh season will be hosted in four district centres - Coimbatore, Salem, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.
Lyca Kovai Kings fighting strong for Siddharth!

Battle is between Nellai Royal Kings, Lyca Kovai Kings. Current bid is at Rs 4L

CV Varun bought for Rs 6.75L by Dindigul Dragons. Ashwin and the spinner to play in the same team.

Looks like Dindigul Dragons not giving up on Varun. Current bid is at Rs 6.75L

Madurai panthers to be back at Rs 6.5L for Varun? Yes!

It's between the Panthers and the Dragons. Current bid for Varun is at Rs 6L

Dindigul Dragons at a high of Rs 5L for Varun Chakravarthy.

Varun Chakravarthy, last player in the Category A, will begin at Rs 3L.

Sandeep Warrier, the fast-bowler, goes to Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 8.25L

Sandeep Warrier: Dindigul Dragons and Salem bidding now!

T Natrajan to play for Trichy, bought for Rs 6.25L

Chepauk Super Gillies and BA11SY Trichy locking horns to buy Natrajan.

Natrajan T up for bids now!

Washington Sundar goes to Madurai Panthers for Rs 6.75L

Vijay Shankar sold to IDream Tirupur Tamizhans for 10.25 lakhs.

Washington Sundar up for bids now!

First-ever TNPL auction begins. Watch this space for live  updates.

