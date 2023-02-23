Gambhir backs KL Rahul to come good

The two-time IPL champion also cited current India captain Rohit Sharma’s example of how he was backed to the hilt by the erstwhile team management so that he is successful in Test cricket. Once Rohit started opening, things looked up for him in traditional format. “You have to back players who have talent. Look at Rohit Sharma. He also had a lean patch. Look at the way he started his career. He had a late flourish. Everyone could see his talent and backed him. Now see the result. He is going great guns. Rahul can do the same,” Gambhir said.