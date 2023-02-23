CSK to begin pre-season camp on March 3

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan on Thursday said that skipper MS Dhoni would land in the city on March 2 and that the team would begin its Indian Premier League 2023 preparation the following day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. In attendance for the Tamil Nadu Premier League auction in Mahabalipuram, Viswanathan added that CSK would seek a replacement for Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who, according to him, has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury setback. Jamieson, who was bought by Super Kings for his base price of Rs 1 crore at the recent auction, is set to undergo a back surgery.