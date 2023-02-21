Lakshay bowls Trotters to big win over MCC

CHENNAI: Off-spinner S Lakshay Jain’s fantastic spell of seven for nine helped Globe Trotters beat MCC by an innings and 64 runs in the eighth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday. Resuming from its overnight score of 181 for six, Trotters was bowled out for 214 taking a lead of 128 runs. MCC started its second innings disastrously unable to cope with the guile of Lakshay as it folded up for a paltry 64 in 33.4 overs. Elsewhere, C Hari Nishaanth struck 135 (176b, 12x4, 3x6) to help Grand Slam take a first innings lead of 151 runs against Alwarpet.