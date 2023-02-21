Lakshay bowls Trotters to big win over MCC
CHENNAI: Off-spinner S Lakshay Jain’s fantastic spell of seven for nine helped Globe Trotters beat MCC by an innings and 64 runs in the eighth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday. Resuming from its overnight score of 181 for six, Trotters was bowled out for 214 taking a lead of 128 runs. MCC started its second innings disastrously unable to cope with the guile of Lakshay as it folded up for a paltry 64 in 33.4 overs. Elsewhere, C Hari Nishaanth struck 135 (176b, 12x4, 3x6) to help Grand Slam take a first innings lead of 151 runs against Alwarpet.
Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 166 & 29/0 in 10 overs vs Nelson 318 in 99.4 overs (S Karthik 99, W Antony Dhas 69*, R Sanjay Yadav 6/84); Vijay 266 & 105/1 in 18 overs (N Jagadeesan 48 batting) vs India Pistons 192 in 69.2 overs (Rahil Shah 5/65); Alwarpet 231 & seven for no loss in six overs vs Grand Slam 382 in 103.4 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 135, Manav Parakh 62, Abhishek Tanwar 73*, Satyajeet Bachhav 4/76, NS Harish 3/77, Himmat Singh 3/51); MCC 86 & 64 in 33.4 overs (S Lakshay Jain 7/9) lost to Globe Trotters 214 in 66.5 overs (S Ganesh 50, B Aaditya 4/60). Points: Trotters 6 (31); MCC (0) 9; Jolly Rovers 267 & 200/2 decl. in 40 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 47, M Kaushik Gandhi 102*) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 99 in 38.2 overs (B Aparajith 5/31, Sachin Rathi 4/26) & 179/5 in 49 overs (Jitendra Kumar 42, V Maaruthi Raghav 74); Sea Hawks 133 & 285/9 in 78 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 46, VP Amith Sathvik 58, N Selvakumaran 67 batting, P Vidyuth 3/61) vs Swaraj 138 in 56.4 overs (Ayush Badoni 4/21, N Selvakumaran 3/41)
