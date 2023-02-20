Why is Rahul being persisted with?

Not many have survived the kind of failures that Rahul has endured in the longest format. Fewer have received such unwavering support from the who’s who of Indian cricket, making for a fascinating watch. So, why is he being persisted with? There are varied opinions, but for the men who matter, he is precious.

In recent months, former skipper Virat Kohli, current captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour have thrown their weight behind Rahul, who has been under pressure for quite some time now.