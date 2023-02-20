Table-topper Barcelona beats Cadiz to stay eight points clear
BARCELONA: Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before half-time to give the LaLiga leader a 2-0 home win over the lowly Cadiz on Sunday.
Unbeaten in its last 18 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended its LaLiga winning streak to seven games, piling pressure on rival Real Madrid, which won 2-0 at Osasuna on Saturday. Barcelona tops the table with 59 points, eight clear of the second-placed Real and 16 more than Real Sociedad that is in third.
With an eye on its Europa League play-off at Manchester United on Thursday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez made six changes to the starting line-up, but his side showed no signs of slowing down.
It was a largely one-sided contest at the Camp Nou, with Barcelona never looking likely to cede control despite allowing its opponent a few chances to score, including two goals ruled out and as many strikes off the post.
Cadiz started in attacking form and had a Roger Marti goal ruled out for offside, but Barcelona then took control of the match. Ferran Torres had three opportunities to score before being involved in the build-up for Roberto’s goal.
After Torres dribbled past three defenders to cross the ball, Roberto netted a close-range, first-touch strike in the 43rd minute from the rebound of a diving header by Lewandowski. Lewandowski extended Barcelona’s lead right on half-time by slotting home a low shot from just inside the 18-yard box.
The Polish striker almost scored again in the 57th minute, when his shot hit the crossbar. Barcelona then took its foot off the gas and allowed Cadiz to create chances. Marti had another goal ruled out, this time for a foul, while both Christopher Ramos de la Flor and Choco Lozano hit the post.
RESULT: Barcelona 2 (S Roberto 43, R Lewandowski 45) bt Cadiz 0
