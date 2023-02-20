Robert Lewandowski AP

Sports

Table-topper Barcelona beats Cadiz to stay eight points clear

Unbeaten in its last 18 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended its LaLiga winning streak to seven games, piling pressure on rival Real Madrid, which won 2-0 at Osasuna on Saturday. Barcelona tops the table with 59 points, eight clear of the second-placed Real and 16 more than Real Sociedad that is in third.