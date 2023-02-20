Hazlewood ruled out of remainder of series

INDORE: Already down 0-2 in the Test series, Australia was on Monday dealt further blow as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after failing to recover from a left Achilles injury. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Hazlewood, who missed the Nagpur and Delhi Tests against India, would continue his rehabilitation in Sydney. The 32-year-old Hazlewood sustained the injury during his comeback Test against South Africa in Sydney. “Josh Hazlewood [is] out, he will be going home,” McDonald said. McDonald is uncertain about David Warner’s status after the opener was hit on his elbow in the second Test in Delhi and was subbed out of the match due to concussion. “Warner is still sore at the moment. We had a meeting just before discussing this. We are in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey (David). Just seeing how that settles, how functional that is,” said McDonald. Travis Head came out to bat in place of Warner in Australia’s second innings. McDonald said that Head would replace Warner for the third Test if the veteran opening batter fails to recover in time.